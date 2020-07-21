Waterloo Region reports 6 new coronavirus cases, as active cases rise to 53

Send this page to someone via email

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the area’s total to 1,366.

Tuesday’s case number marks the largest increase in cases within a 24-hour period since July 1, when nine new cases were confirmed.

The death toll at 119 in Waterloo Region remains unchanged from Monday. Meanwhile, 1,194 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

There are 53 active cases in the region, including 12 people in hospital.

A COVID-19 outbreak continues at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor in Cambridge where one staff member has tested positive for the virus.

Waterloo Region has conducted 46,395 tests, which is 2,105 more tests since the number was last updated on Thursday.

Ontario reported 203 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 37,942. It’s the largest increase over a 24-hour period in three weeks.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,753, as one new death was reported.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

