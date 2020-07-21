Menu

Politics

New Brunswick opts out of transit operations funding offered by Ottawa

By Silas Brown Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 12:22 pm
The New Brunswick legislature in Fredericton, N.B.
The New Brunswick legislature in Fredericton, N.B. Silas Brown/Global News

New Brunswick opted out of its portion of a fund intended to help municipalities cover transit operational expenses, confirmed a spokesperson for the federal government.

The $1.8 billion dollar fund is part of the $19 billion Safe Restart Agreement reached by the federal government and first ministers last week. New Brunswick will be receiving $200 million as part of the agreement, but the details of where that will be spent have yet to be released.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: New COVID-19 deal with federal government provides $200 million for New Brunswick

The transit fund is separate from the $2 billion earmarked to help municipalities meet operating costs over the coming months. Both funds require a matching investment from the provincial government.

Details of New Brunswick’s portion of the Safe Restart Agreement are due to be discussed at a meeting of the all-party cabinet committee on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

