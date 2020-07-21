52-year-old Bradford, Ont., health-care worker wins $100,000

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old health-care worker from Bradford, Ont., has won $100,000 in the Encore Lotto Max draw that took place on July 7.

Leanne Beckford found out she won one morning when she used her phone’s OLG app to scan her ticket.

“I saw the big winner message, and the app played a song,” Beckford said in a statement.

“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I ran across the street to my mom’s house where the kids were spending the night to tell them the good news. I hoped the neighbours wouldn’t see me running across the road in my pajamas.”

Beckford is considering using her winnings to pay for laser eye surgery and some bills.

“I want to enjoy the experiences that life has to offer,” she said. “It’s something you always dream about but never expect to happen.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Holland Street in Bradford.