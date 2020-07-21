Menu

Canada

52-year-old Bradford, Ont., health-care worker wins $100,000

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 11:28 am
Leanne Beckford found out she won one morning when she used her phone's OLG app to scan her ticket.
Leanne Beckford found out she won one morning when she used her phone's OLG app to scan her ticket. Handout

A 52-year-old health-care worker from Bradford, Ont., has won $100,000 in the Encore Lotto Max draw that took place on July 7.

Leanne Beckford found out she won one morning when she used her phone’s OLG app to scan her ticket.

Read more: Yellowknife woman wins $55 million Lotto Max jackpot: ‘I’m just beside myself’

“I saw the big winner message, and the app played a song,” Beckford said in a statement.

“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I ran across the street to my mom’s house where the kids were spending the night to tell them the good news. I hoped the neighbours wouldn’t see me running across the road in my pajamas.”

Beckford is considering using her winnings to pay for laser eye surgery and some bills.

Read more: Man who never plays lottery wins $1M on gift ticket: ‘This isn’t what we expected’

“I want to enjoy the experiences that life has to offer,” she said. “It’s something you always dream about but never expect to happen.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Holland Street in Bradford.

