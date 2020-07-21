Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Prohibited driver in City of Kawartha Lakes arrested following traffic stop: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces multiple driving offences including driving while prohibited following a traffic stop on Monday night.
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces multiple driving offences including driving while prohibited following a traffic stop on Monday night. The Canadian Press

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces multiple charges after officers conducted a vehicle stop related to a traffic complaint on Monday night.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP,  officers responded to a complaint around 8:20 p.m. about a potentially impaired driver.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes man charged with impaired driving following weekend collision

Officers located the suspect vehicle on Kawartha Lakes Road 121 near Northline Road, a few kilometres north of Fenelon Falls.

An investigation led to the arrest of the driver.

David Rockbrune, 30,  was charged with the following offences:

Trending Stories
  • Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
  • Failure or refusal to comply with a demand
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Driving a motor vehicle with am an open container of liquor
  • Driving a motor vehicle without a currently valid permit

Police say the vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for 45 days.

Story continues below advertisement

Rockbrune was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 24, OPP stated Tuesday.

Friends of 18-year-old girl killed in Uxbridge crash start petition
Friends of 18-year-old girl killed in Uxbridge crash start petition
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeImpaired DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesImpairedKawartha Lakes crimesuspended driverdriving while under suspensionprohibited driver
Flyers
More weekly flyers