Prohibited driver in City of Kawartha Lakes arrested following traffic stop: OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces multiple charges after officers conducted a vehicle stop related to a traffic complaint on Monday night.
According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers responded to a complaint around 8:20 p.m. about a potentially impaired driver.
Officers located the suspect vehicle on Kawartha Lakes Road 121 near Northline Road, a few kilometres north of Fenelon Falls.
An investigation led to the arrest of the driver.
David Rockbrune, 30, was charged with the following offences:
- Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand
- Driving while under suspension
- Driving a motor vehicle with am an open container of liquor
- Driving a motor vehicle without a currently valid permit
Police say the vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for 45 days.
Rockbrune was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 24, OPP stated Tuesday.
