Canada

Belleville house fire leaves 2 residents with serious injuries

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 10:38 am
Belleville firefighters responded to a house fire on Sunday afternoon.
Belleville firefighters responded to a house fire on Sunday afternoon. Maegen Kulchar / Global News

Two Belleville, Ont., residents were taken to hospital Sunday with serious injuries following a house fire in the city’s west end.

Belleville firefighters from stations 1 and 2 responded to the blaze on Pepper Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to the fire department, crews observed smoke and flames inside the home when they arrived at the scene.

Neighbours had already rescued two tenants from the fire, according to fire officials. Four people were reportedly taken to hospital from the scene.

The two tenants of the house were treated for serious injuries, and two bystanders received treatment for smoke inhalation, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is currently considered accidental.

