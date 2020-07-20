B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are set to provide a Monday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The press briefing comes after the province announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Friday, the highest daily total since May 8.

The province has seen a rise in confirmed cases, including at least 35 linked to private parties in Kelowna several weeks ago.

“This is one of the more concerning issues to us because we recognize that there have been a number of events that have happened there,” Henry said during an unexpected press briefing held Friday.

A newborn infant has tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Friday.

The province is also expected to release new modelling data Monday as well as results from a province-wide survey on the COVID-19 crisis.

