Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two charged following reported robbery at Huntsville, Ont., residence

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 5:11 pm
Huronia West OPP say they're investigating an alleged arson that took place at a Point Street residence in Clearview, Ont., on Sunday.
Huronia West OPP say they're investigating an alleged arson that took place at a Point Street residence in Clearview, Ont., on Sunday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two people have been charged following a robbery that took place at a Huntsville, Ont., residence during the early morning hours of July 13, local OPP say.

At about 7 a.m., two suspects broke into a home on North Mary Lake Road and a physical altercation began, police say.

Read more: 2 charged after refusal to leave Elmvale, Ont., store with maximum customer limit: police

The altercation ended when the two suspects fled from the property, officers say.

No one involved required medical treatment, according to OPP.

Police and OPP dogs searched for the suspects but could not locate them.

Trending Stories

Read more: South Simcoe police investigating afternoon shooting in Bradford, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Then on July 14, OPP arrested two Huntsville men: Kenneth McDougall, 29, and Jonathan Smith, 28.

Both suspects had a bail hearing on July 15 and were held in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551.

OPP investigating assault at Minden grocery store
OPP investigating assault at Minden grocery store
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPMuskokaHuntsvilleHuntsville OPPMuskoka newsHuntsville newsHuntsville robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers