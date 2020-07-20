Two charged following reported robbery at Huntsville, Ont., residence

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged following a robbery that took place at a Huntsville, Ont., residence during the early morning hours of July 13, local OPP say.

At about 7 a.m., two suspects broke into a home on North Mary Lake Road and a physical altercation began, police say.

The altercation ended when the two suspects fled from the property, officers say.

No one involved required medical treatment, according to OPP.

Police and OPP dogs searched for the suspects but could not locate them.

Then on July 14, OPP arrested two Huntsville men: Kenneth McDougall, 29, and Jonathan Smith, 28.

Both suspects had a bail hearing on July 15 and were held in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551.

