Coronavirus: 3 new cases for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The new cases increase the health unit’s case total to 209 since its last report, which was issued on Friday.

As of Monday, 184 are now resolved — two more since Friday — which is approximately 88 per cent of the cases.

In Monday’s update, one new case was reported in each of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton County and Northumberland County.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes there are now 173 cases, of which 151 are resolved — unchanged since Friday.

There are now 11 cases in Haliburton County and 25 in Northumberland County. Ten and 23 cases, respectively, are resolved in the counties.

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

Four in the City of Kawartha Lakes — down from 23 reported Friday

Five in Northumberland County — up from one reported Friday

One Haliburton County — up from zero reported Friday

A week ago the health unit’s order for mandatory masks inside businesses went into effect.