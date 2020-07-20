Police looking for two missing boys on Newfoundland’s west coast

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for two missing boys on the west coast of Newfoundland.

Keegan Cormier, who is 12 years old, and James Cameron, who is 13, were last seen at around 5 p.m. on Sunday night near Indian Head on Route 490, near Stephenville, N.L.

Cameron is described as five feet tall, a heavier build, with red hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black ball cap with grey on the front and possibly a red hoodie.

He was travelling on a bicycle.

Cormier is described as five feet tall, an average build, with medium brown-coloured hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a ball cap and possibly a red hoodie.

Police are currently investigating reports of possible sightings via video surveillance and seek assistance from the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.