Investigations

Police looking for two missing boys on Newfoundland’s west coast

By Karla Renic The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2020 3:02 pm
Keegan Cormier, 12, is shown in this undated police handout photo. Police are looking for two missing boys on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Keegan Cormier, 12, is shown in this undated police handout photo. Police are looking for two missing boys on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
Police are looking for two missing boys on the west coast of Newfoundland.
Keegan Cormier, who is 12 years old, and James Cameron, who is 13, were last seen at around 5 p.m. on Sunday night near Indian Head on Route 490, near Stephenville, N.L.
Cameron is described as five feet tall, a heavier build, with red hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black ball cap with grey on the front and possibly a red hoodie.
He was travelling on a bicycle.
Cormier is described as five feet tall, an average build, with medium brown-coloured hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a ball cap and possibly a red hoodie.
Police are currently investigating reports of possible sightings via video surveillance and seek assistance from the public.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
