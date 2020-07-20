Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate weapons call in quiet Maple Ridge neighbourhood

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 3:20 pm
The K9 team was brought in to the quiet Maple Ridge neighbourhood Monday morning.
The K9 team was brought in to the quiet Maple Ridge neighbourhood Monday morning. Global News

There was a large police presence in a quiet Maple Ridge neighbourhood Monday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to 248 Street and 122 Avenue around 8 a.m. after reports that a man with a weapon was spotted in the area.

The K9 team canvassed the neighbourhood but no suspect was located.

A neighbour told Global News a man was seen on a bike and possibly jumped the fence of one house into the neighbouring yard. Witnesses were not sure if a weapon was seen or not.

Trending Stories

Video shows Pitt Meadows 4-car pile-up that may have been caused by road rage

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

“If you see any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood it’s a good thing to call (the) police so we can find out if there’s any criminal activity or any dangerous activity that’s going on,” Cpl. Dennis Susko with Ridge Meadows RCMP said.

