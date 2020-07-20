Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

American travellers banned from visiting the Bahamas

By The Staff The Associated Press
Looking at a summer vacations in Canada? Here’s what provinces are open for tourism this summer
WATCH: Looking at a summer vacations in Canada? Here's what provinces are open for tourism this summer

The Bahamas is banning travellers from the United States starting Wednesday after a surge in coronavirus infections followed the islands’ reopening to international tourism.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Sunday that the country had seen 49 new coronavirus infections since it opened on July 1, nearly a third of the total of 153 cases seen on the island since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: U.S. Congress at odds over coronavirus relief package as economic crisis expands

Most of the islands’ visitors come from the United States, many from Florida, which has high and climbing rates of infection from the novel coronavirus.

Trending Stories

“Regrettably, the situation here at home has already deteriorated since we began the reopening of our domestic economy,” Minnis said. “It has deteriorated at an exponential rate since we reopened our international borders.”

Story continues below advertisement
Canadians sign petition seeking access to U.S. properties
Canadians sign petition seeking access to U.S. properties

Minnis said travellers from the United Kingdom, Europe and Canada will still be allowed to visit the Bahamas. Visitors and Bahamas citizens will need to present proof of negative results from a molecular COVID test upon entry.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus CasesCOVIDBahamas Newsbahamas covidbahamas covid-19 casesBahamas tourismbahamas travel bancoronavirus bahamascovid 19 bahamas
Flyers
More weekly flyers