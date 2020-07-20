49 active COVID-19 cases remaining in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Region of Waterloo Public Health says there are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in the area, including 11 people who are in hospital.

The latest numbers, released on Monday, show nine new confirmed cases were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,360 cases in the region.

That number includes 1,192 people who have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 119 deaths.

No new deaths were reported on Monday.

Only one outbreak remains in Waterloo Region. PeopleCare Hilltop Manor in Cambridge, Ont., has reported one case among the staff.

Ontario reported 135 new cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 37,739. One new death was also reported, bringing the death toll to 2,752.

A total of 33,513 cases are considered resolved in Ontario.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

