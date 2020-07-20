Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Nicki Minaj pregnant: Rapper confirms she’s expecting 1st baby

By Becca Longmire ETCanada.com
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty in Manhattan on February 12, 2020. Robert Kamau/GC Images

Nicki Minaj is expecting her first baby.

The star revealed the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, sharing a snap of her baby bump with the caption “#Preggers.”

View this post on Instagram

#Preggers 💛

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Read more: Sia apologizes for confusing Cardi B for Nicki Minaj: 'Can I just like you both?'

Story continues below advertisement

 

This isn’t the first Minaj pregnancy story to do the rounds online, with fans speculating whether she was expecting a little one with her husband, Kenneth Petty, for months.

Trending Stories

The rapper fuelled rumours after confirming she’d been cooking all kinds of delicious treats during quarantine.

Read more: Nicki Minaj describes her marriage to husband Kenneth Petty as 'refreshing and calming'

 

She also said she’d been feeling sick and “peeing non stop,” asking fans: “What do you think this means?” back in May.

Story continues below advertisement

Minaj even shared a video of her other half, who she married in October, rubbing her stomach in February.

View this post on Instagram

🇹🇹

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

© 2020 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nicki Minajnicki minaj husbandnicki minaj instagramnicki minaj babynicki minaj baby photosnicki minaj photosnicki minaj pregnant
Flyers
More weekly flyers