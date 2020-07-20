3 face drug-related charges following disturbance at Fenelon Falls park: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three City of Kawartha Lakes residents face multiple drug-related charges after OPP responded to a disturbance at a park in Fenelon Falls on Friday night.

According to OPP, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported altercation at Garnet Graham Park which is on Cameron Lake entering the Trent-Severn Waterway Lock 34 in the town.

Police seized suspected fentanyl along with cocaine, cannabis and a “large sum” of cash.

Three people from the City of Kawartha Lakes were arrested.

Charlotte Davis, 22, Stephen Jackson, 29, and Randy Laughlin, 32, were each charged with:

unauthorized possession of a weapon

two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid other than heroin)

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Jackson was additionally charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Laughlin was additionally charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Davis was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 5. Jackson and Laughlin were both held in custody for bail hearings on Saturday, OPP said Monday.