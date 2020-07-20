Menu

Canada

House fire in Parkland County potentially started by lightning

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 12:36 am
40 firefighters were called to a house fire in Parkland County Sunday night.
40 firefighters were called to a house fire in Parkland County Sunday night. Karen Bartko/Global News

Fire crews in Parkland County are trying to determine whether a severe storm that rolled through the area Sunday evening is to blame for a house fire.

It happened just off of Range Road 271 north of Township Road 511 in Graminia Country Estates.

Parkland County Chief Fire Marshall Sean Cunningham told Global News forty firefighters from Acheson, Devon and Parkland Village were called around 8:26 p.m.

They arrived to find the rural house engulfed in flames. It was damaged extensively.

Paramedics responded as a precaution but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters could be seen treating dogs outside the home. The homeowner’s son said one of the dogs had to be taken to the vet.

Fire crews can be seen treating animals outside a house fire in Parkland County Sunday.
Fire crews can be seen treating animals outside a house fire in Parkland County Sunday. Karen Bartko/Global News

Water had to be trucked in to the rural property from Devon which is about 10 minutes away from where the fire happened.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire but said severe thunder and lightning rolled through the area just before the initial call.

