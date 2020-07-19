Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Third deliberate house fire causes $100,000 in damages: Saskatoon Fire

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 19, 2020 8:43 pm
Saskatoon Fire responded to a Sunday blaze that was deliberately set, say officials.
Saskatoon Fire responded to a Sunday blaze that was deliberately set, say officials. Photo courtesy of the Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department continues to investigate a Sunday fire that resulted in $100,000 in damage.

Firefighters responded to the scene after 3 a.m. to discover a home on the 300 block of Avenue U South billowing with smoke.

Saskatoon Fire says the blaze was put out within 20 minutes. There were no people or pets in the home at the time.

Read more: Deliberate Saskatoon house fire causes $250,000 in damages: fire dept.

Following an initial investigation, it’s believed the fire was set deliberately, say officials.

Trending Stories

This is the third incendiary house fire to occur in 24 hours.

The first deliberate house fire occurred Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Third Avenue North, say officials. The fire resulted in $250,000 in damages.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatoon Fire Department extinguishes second deliberate fire in one day        

The second deliberate fire was Saturday just after 4 p.m, officials say. It occurred in an alleyway behind a house on the 1200 block of Avenue F North.

All fires remain under investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FireSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireBlazeSaskatoon House FireDeliberateYXE Fireincendiary house fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers