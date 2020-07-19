Third deliberate house fire causes $100,000 in damages: Saskatoon Fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department continues to investigate a Sunday fire that resulted in $100,000 in damage.

Firefighters responded to the scene after 3 a.m. to discover a home on the 300 block of Avenue U South billowing with smoke.

Saskatoon Fire says the blaze was put out within 20 minutes. There were no people or pets in the home at the time.

Following an initial investigation, it’s believed the fire was set deliberately, say officials.

This is the third incendiary house fire to occur in 24 hours.

The first deliberate house fire occurred Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Third Avenue North, say officials. The fire resulted in $250,000 in damages.

The second deliberate fire was Saturday just after 4 p.m, officials say. It occurred in an alleyway behind a house on the 1200 block of Avenue F North.

All fires remain under investigation.