Saskatoon Fire Department extinguishes second deliberate fire in one day        

Saskatoon firefighters extinguished a fire in an alleyway on Saturday afternoon, the second intentionally-set blaze to take place in one day, say officials.

Shortly after 4 p.m. several crews from the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a garage fire in an alleyway behind a house in the 1200 block of Avenue F North.

The fire was quickly extinguished, though the exterior of the garage was charred, say Saskatoon Fire.

The remains of a small cardboard box that appeared to be filled with small bits cloth was located several centimetres away from the garage door.

An official familiar with the situation told Global News the fire was set deliberately and caused around $5,000 in damage.

It is the second incendiary fire to occur on Saturday and the third to take place in 24 hours.