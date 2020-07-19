Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Fire Department extinguishes second deliberate fire in one day        

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Saskatoon firefighters extinguished a garage fire on an alley in the 1200 block of Avenue F N on Saturday afternoon. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

Saskatoon firefighters extinguished a fire in an alleyway on Saturday afternoon, the second intentionally-set blaze to take place in one day, say officials.

Shortly after 4 p.m. several crews from the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a garage fire in an alleyway behind a house in the 1200 block of Avenue F North.

Read more: Third deliberate house fire causes $100,000 in damages: Saskatoon Fire

The fire was quickly extinguished, though the exterior of the garage was charred, say Saskatoon Fire.

The remains of a small cardboard box that appeared to be filled with small bits cloth was located several centimetres away from the garage door.

Read more: Deliberate Saskatoon house fire causes $250,000 in damages: fire dept.

An official familiar with the situation told Global News the fire was set deliberately and caused around $5,000 in damage.

It is the second incendiary fire to occur on Saturday and the third to take place in 24 hours.

