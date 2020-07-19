Menu

Canada

Deliberate Saskatoon house fire causes $250,000 in damages: fire dept.

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted July 19, 2020 6:34 pm
The Saskatoon Fire Department said a house fire on Saturday night that caused $250,000 of damage was intentionally set.
The Saskatoon Fire Department said a house fire on Saturday night that caused $250,000 of damage was intentionally set. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

A house fire in Saskatoon caused approximately $250,000 of damage on Saturday night, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block on 3rd Avenue North around 11:30 p.m.

Six fire department vehicles arrived three minutes after receiving the call and found flames inside the building, according to a statement.

Read more: Fire causes $150K damage to Silverwood Heights home

The press release went on to say the flames were under control within an hour of the firefighters’ arrival.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured.

A fire investigator determined the cause was incendiary — meaning the fire was deliberately set.

A police watch commander said no further information is available.

