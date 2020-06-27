Saskatoon Firefighters extinguish basement blaze in Silverwood Heights

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon Firefighters extinguished a fire in a basement on Stechishin Crescent, in the northeast of the city, on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., several fire crews from the Saskatoon Fire Department and police were called to the Silverwood Heights neighbourhood.

Homeowner Blair Daviduke told Global News firefighters found a small fire in the basement.

He said no one was home at the time, so no one was hurt.

Daviduke was waiting to see the extent of the damage.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.

Story continues below advertisement