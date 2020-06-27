Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Firefighters extinguish basement blaze in Silverwood Heights

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
The Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a fire in the basement of a house on Stechishin Crescent on Saturday afternoon.
The Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a fire in the basement of a house on Stechishin Crescent on Saturday afternoon. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

Saskatoon Firefighters extinguished a fire in a basement on Stechishin Crescent, in the northeast of the city, on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., several fire crews from the Saskatoon Fire Department and police were called to the Silverwood Heights neighbourhood.

Homeowner Blair Daviduke told Global News firefighters found a small fire in the basement.

Read more: 57 suspicious fires cause $1M in damage: Saskatoon Fire Department

He said no one was home at the time, so no one was hurt.

Daviduke was waiting to see the extent of the damage.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.

