Calgary man killed in skiing accident in Banff National Park

A Calgary is man is dead after a fall while skiing near Lake Louise on Saturday, RCMP confirmed Sunday.

A group of five men were skiing in the Moraine Lake area when they hiked to the peak of the couloir.

During the descent, around 10:30 a.m., a man fell, suffering serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the 30-year-old was an experienced back-country skier.

Police are not releasing the name of the man, but said next of kin has been notified.

