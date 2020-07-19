Calgary man killed in skiing accident in Banff National Park

A Calgary is man is dead after a fall while skiing near Lake Louise on Saturday, RCMP confirmed Sunday.
A group of five men were skiing in the Moraine Lake area when they hiked to the peak of the couloir.
During the descent, around 10:30 a.m., a man fell, suffering serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the 30-year-old was an experienced back-country skier.
Police are not releasing the name of the man, but said next of kin has been notified.
