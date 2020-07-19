Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Calgary man killed in skiing accident in Banff National Park

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 19, 2020 7:31 pm
A file photo of Moraine Lake.
A file photo of Moraine Lake. Tom Reynolds/Global News

A Calgary is man is dead after a fall while skiing near Lake Louise on Saturday, RCMP confirmed Sunday.

A group of five men were skiing in the Moraine Lake area when they hiked to the peak of the couloir.

During the descent, around 10:30 a.m., a man fell, suffering serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Read more: 1 buried after skiers trigger avalanche near Lake Louise

According to police, the 30-year-old was an experienced back-country skier.

Police are not releasing the name of the man, but said next of kin has been notified.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Banff National ParkLake LouiseMoraine Lakeback country skiingLake Louise ski accidentLake Louise fatal ski accidentMoraine Lake fatal ski accidentMoraine Lake ski accident
Flyers
More weekly flyers