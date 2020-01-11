Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

1 buried after skiers trigger avalanche near Lake Louise

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 3:48 pm
Updated January 11, 2020 4:09 pm
An avalanche on Mount Hector in Alberta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
An avalanche on Mount Hector in Alberta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Courtesy: Avalanche Canada

One person was buried after a group of skiers set off an avalanche on Mount Hector, near Lake Louise, on Friday, according to Avalanche Canada.

The agency said three skiers triggered the rush of snow on the mountain, near Highway 93, at around 2 p.m.

It is believed a skier was under the snow for about 45 minutes and that friends assisted in digging her out.

STARS said it was called out to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and took a 32-year-old woman to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in critical condition, arriving at 5 p.m. — but her condition is unknown.

READ MORE: Avalanches in Canada: A look at the types, sizes and safety tips

Both Avalanche Canada and Parks Canada said Friday’s avalanche was 2.5 on the scale from one to five.

Story continues below advertisement

Parks Canada reminded visitors to check terrain conditions before heading out.

“Problems within the snowpack are complex and will likely persist for some time,” Parks Canada said in the Friday avalanche bulletin. “There is great skiing, but now is the time for conservative decision making.”

The forecast bulletin said Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay national parks “will see a small pulse of snow on Saturday, up to five [centimetres] with moderate winds,” adding that the deep freeze — with temperatures of -25 C or colder — starts Sunday.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Parks CanadaavalancheLake LouiseAvalanche CanadaLake Louise avalancheBanff avalancheAvalanche Lake LouiseMount HectorMount Hector avalanche
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.