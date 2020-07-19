Halifax police take 4 into custody after stabbing on Inglis Street

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have taken four into custody after a stabbing in the municipality on Sunday.

Police say at approximately 1:28 p.m., officers received a report that a 34-year-old man had shown up at the QEII Emergency Room with a stab wound.

Investigators quickly determined that he had been stabbed in the area of the 5400 block of Inglis Street.

At 4 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident in the area of Joseph Howe Drive and Bayers Road.

Four people were taken into custody and the incident remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call them at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

