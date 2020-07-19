Menu

Health

No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday

By Alexander Quon Global News
How families remember: Evelina Upshaw, lost to COVID-19
Evelina Upshaw died on May 8 at the Northwood manor care home in Halifax, N.S. She was 94.

Nova Scotia says there are no new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and that there remain only two active cases in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 543 Nova Scotia tests on July 18 and is operating 24 hours a day, according to the government.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 59,789 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and two active cases.

Individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

A total of 1,002 cases are considered to be resolved.

Nova Scotia parents demand back-to-school action plan
Nova Scotia parents demand back-to-school action plan

People are being encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms.

  • Fever (i.e. chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The assessment tool on the website will determine if they should call 811 for further assessment

READ MORE: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaHalifaxStephen McNeildr. robert strangNova Scotia COVID-19Nova Scotia CoronavirusQEII Health Sciences
