No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday

Nova Scotia says there are no new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and that there remain only two active cases in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 543 Nova Scotia tests on July 18 and is operating 24 hours a day, according to the government.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 59,789 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and two active cases.

Individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

A total of 1,002 cases are considered to be resolved.

2:02 Nova Scotia parents demand back-to-school action plan Nova Scotia parents demand back-to-school action plan

People are being encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms.

Fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The assessment tool on the website will determine if they should call 811 for further assessment