Sports

Kivihalme signs contract extension with Leafs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2020 4:24 pm

TORONTO – Defenceman Teemu Kivihalme and the Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to a two-year extension on his two-way contract on Saturday.

The NHL salary of the contract carries an average annual value of $725,000.

Kivihalme, 25, recorded four goals and 14 assists with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies in 2019-20.

Before joining the Maple Leafs organization in 2019, the Cloquet, Minn., native played a pair of season with Karpat (Liiga), skating in 104 regular season games with 13 goals and 37 assists.

In 34 playoff games with Karpat, he recorded four goals and five assists, winning an SM-liiga championship in 2018 and capturing a silver medal in 2019.

Trending Stories

Kivihalme was originally signed to an entry-level contract by the Maple Leafs on May 7, 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2020

© 2020 The Canadian Press
