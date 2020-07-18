6 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, active cases remain the same

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday afternoon, bringing the provincial total to 941.

Three of the new COVID-19 cases are in the south, while Saskatoon, the north and central Saskatchewan each had one new case.

Health officials have removed one case from the total case count, as a previously reported positive case on July 11 has been updated to a negative result.

Five more people have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries up to 798.

Active cases in the province remain at 128 – 52 are in central Saskatchewan, 47 are in the south, 13 are in Saskatoon, seven are in Regina, five are in the north, and four cases are in the far north.

Eight people are in the hospital, six of which are receiving inpatient care (five in Saskatoon, and one in the north). Two people are in the ICU, one in Saskatoon and one in the south.

Fifteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Cornavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

131 people are 19 and under

323 people are 20 to 39

295 are 40 to 59

164 people are 60 to 79

28 people are 80 and over

Females make up 52 per cent of the cases, males 48 per cent.

Officials said 514 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 183 are travel-related, 160 have no known exposure and 84 are under investigation by public health.

There are 59 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 80,329 tests so far for the virus, up 1,339 from Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

