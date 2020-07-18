Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

6 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, active cases remain the same

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 18, 2020 4:01 pm
A medical worker performs a mouth swab on a patient to test for Covid-19 coronavirus, in tent extension of the Rigshospitalet Hospital, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, April 2, 2020.
A medical worker performs a mouth swab on a patient to test for Covid-19 coronavirus, in tent extension of the Rigshospitalet Hospital, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, April 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Saskatchewan reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday afternoon, bringing the provincial total to 941.

Three of the new COVID-19 cases are in the south, while Saskatoon, the north and central Saskatchewan each had one new case.

Health officials have removed one case from the total case count, as a previously reported positive case on July 11 has been updated to a negative result.

Read more: Swift Current grapples with coronavirus, stigma as new hot spot flares

Five more people have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries up to 798.

Active cases in the province remain at 128 – 52 are in central Saskatchewan, 47 are in the south, 13 are in Saskatoon, seven are in Regina, five are in the north, and four cases are in the far north.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight people are in the hospital, six of which are receiving inpatient care (five in Saskatoon, and one in the north). Two people are in the ICU, one in Saskatoon and one in the south.

Fifteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Remembering those lost during the coronavirus pandemic in Canada
Remembering those lost during the coronavirus pandemic in Canada

Cornavirus breakdown

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

  • 131 people are 19 and under
  • 323 people are 20 to 39
  • 295 are 40 to 59
  • 164 people are 60 to 79
  • 28 people are 80 and over

Females make up 52 per cent of the cases, males 48 per cent.

Read more: Coronavirus: COVID-19 exposure alert issued for Saskatoon mall shoppers

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said 514 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 183 are travel-related, 160 have no known exposure and 84 are under investigation by public health.

There are 59 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 80,329 tests so far for the virus, up 1,339 from Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateCoronavirus Casescoronavirus canadaSaskatchewan CoronavirusCoronavirus SaskatchewanCOVID-19 saskatchewanSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 updateSaskatchewan Coronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers