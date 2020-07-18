Toronto protesters call for defunding police; damage statues, throw paint

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have arrested several people after demonstrators damaged a statue at the legislature on Saturday.

A photograph posted to social media shows Black Lives Matter protesters pouring pink paint on the statue of Sir. John A. Macdonald.

Also painted was a statue nearby of Egerton Ryerson, a pioneer of public education in Ontario who is widely believed to have helped shape residential school policy through his ideas on education for Indigenous children.

The protesters denounced racism and called for police defunding.

Police say several dozen people were involved.

They urged people to be peaceful and be respectful of others.

Scores of people called on the Toronto Police Services Board over the past week for the defunding of police.

