Canada

Toronto protesters call for defunding police; damage statues, throw paint

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2020 11:15 am
A statue of Sir John A. MacDonald is seen defaced at Queen's Park on Saturday.
A statue of Sir John A. MacDonald is seen defaced at Queen's Park on Saturday. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Toronto police say they have arrested several people after demonstrators damaged a statue at the legislature on Saturday.

A photograph posted to social media shows Black Lives Matter protesters pouring pink paint on the statue of Sir. John A. Macdonald.

Also painted was a statue nearby of Egerton Ryerson, a pioneer of public education in Ontario who is widely believed to have helped shape residential school policy through his ideas on education for Indigenous children.

Read more: Demonstrators remove tents outside of Toronto City Hall after 3-week protest

The protesters denounced racism and called for police defunding.

Police say several dozen people were involved.

They urged people to be peaceful and be respectful of others.

Scores of people called on the Toronto Police Services Board over the past week for the defunding of police.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto PoliceTorontoqueen's parkToronto protestToronto Police ProtestToronto Statues Defaced
