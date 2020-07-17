B.C. man who posed as modelling agent charged in sex assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A man who posed as a modelling agent has been charged in a sexual assault investigation, according to the Surrey RCMP Special Victims’ Unit.

Kashif Ramzan, 40, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference, one count of invitation to sexual touching, and one count of forcible confinement. He may also be known to the victims as Reez Javier.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, witnesses and people with information who have not yet come forward.

The case began at the end of April after police received reports from several females, young adults and youths who had been sexually assaulted when meeting a man who had claimed to be a modelling agent, police said.

In some of the circumstances, victims were contacted through Instagram and then met with the man on the premise they were going to an audition or a photo shoot, police said.

Ramzan is alleged to have operated three agencies: Nextop Global – on Instagram, Reezphotography.com, and Globe Talent Management, known as globetalentmgt on Instagram.

A tip line has been set up for anyone who has not yet spoken to police and may have information about this case, at 604-599-7848.

“It can be extremely difficult for victims of sexual assault to come forward, but I want to assure any victims who may be in the community that we have services available to support you,” Cpl. Paula Forbes with Surrey RCMP said in a release.

RCMP have provided additional images of Ramzan and his online accounts:

