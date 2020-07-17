Campbellford, Ont., woman wins $75,000 on scratch ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A Campbellford, Ont., woman whose business has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic says she’ll pay some bills after winning $75,000 on a scratch lottery ticket.

According to the OLG, Cheryl Bergin, 59, claimed the top prize in its Instant Slots game. Tickets are $3.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Sharpe’s Food Market on Front Street in Campbellford.

Bergin says she discovered her win after returning home from the grocery store.

“I uncovered the top prize and I couldn’t believe it,” she stated while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I double-checked it on my iPad using the OLG Lottery App and then I had to take a walk to calm down before I went to the store.”

The owner-operator of a children’s play place plans to use her winnings to pay some bills and “live for a while without worries.”

“My business has been hit pretty hard by COVID and I’m not sure if we’ll recover from it,” she said. “The timing of this win is perfect to help get me through.

“It’s the most excitement I’ve ever had. I’m enjoying this moment,” she added.