Consumer

Peterborough painter wins $250,000 on lottery scratch ticket

By Greg Davis Global News
Ilias Koutoulakis, 54, of Peterborough, earned the top prize on an Instant Crossword Deluxe ticket.
Ilias Koutoulakis, 54, of Peterborough, earned the top prize on an Instant Crossword Deluxe ticket. OLG

A Peterborough painter will buy himself a birthday pie and more after earning $250,000 on a lottery scratch ticket.

According to the OLG, Ilias Koutoulakis, 54, of Peterborough, earned the top prize on an Instant Crossword Deluxe ticket.

He purchased the winning ticket at Circle K on Hunter St. in downtown Peterborough. The ticket is $10 and the odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.45, according to the OLG.

Read more: 2 close friends in Peterborough share $100,000 lottery win

“I scanned the ticket three times and didn’t believe my eyes,” he recalled while checking his ticket at a retailer.

“I waited in the store for the call from OLG and I felt surreal in that moment.”

Koutoulakis says he hasn’t made any plans yet for his windfall.

“No decisions will be made until that money is in the bank,” he said. “Otherwise, I am spending money I don’t have. But I’ll buy myself a Boston cream pie for my birthday.”

“I’m happy with my life but this win is added comfort,” he added.

