2 close friends in Peterborough share $100,000 lottery win

Two long-time friends in Peterborough celebrated a birthday in style with a $100,000 lottery win in late April.

According to the OLG, Janice Ross and Lennie Sweeting match the last six of seven numbers in the April 29 Lotto 6/49 Encore draw to win $100,000.

Ross, 67, and Sweeting, both machine operators, say they’ve been close as sisters for more than a decade and play the lottery together regularly. Ross learned of the win on April 30 which was Sweeting’s 64th birthday.

“At first I thought the win was for $10,000 and then I saw the additional zeroes! I started shaking and thought, I’ve already had one heart attack I don’t need another,” quipped Ross while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim their winnings.

Both women say they plan to use a portion of their winnings to prepay for their funerals.

Sweeting says she plans to bank the remainder while Ross is planning to travel back home to England when all is safe.

“Because we won during the COVID-19 pandemic, we kind of put it out of our heads for a while. But this is great,” Sweeting said.

Their winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on King Street in Peterborough.

