McMaster University begins review of anti-Black racism in athletics department

McMaster University has launched a review of Black student-athletes’ experiences.

It comes in the wake of recent reports about anti-Black racism experienced by former McMaster student-athletes and will also explore the climate in the school’s athletics programs.

The university says the review will look as far back as 2010 and will include interviews with current and former Black student-athletes, other student-athletes, coaches and administrators.

“We still have work to do” LOL. Y’all never started shit to begin with. Start by firing Mark Alfano. How about that? I’ve experienced a lot of systemic racism during my time at McMaster. Myself and other black student athletes brought it up to Mark & Glen and they brushed us off. https://t.co/W2F37z8sCL — Fabion Foote (@FabionFoote) June 28, 2020

Interviews will begin the week of July 27 and a final report, with recommendations, will be submitted before the end of August to Sean Van Koughnett, associate vice-president of students and learning, and dean of students.

“We’re taking action now, and we will continue to take action,” says Van Koughnett. “We want Black student-athletes to feel listened to and heard, and we want all student-athletes to see that we are focused on ways we can be better.”

People who are interested in participating are invited to fill in the webform on the Student Affairs website.

The review will be led by Dr. Ivan Joseph, currently the vice-provost of student affairs at Dalhousie University and the former director of athletics at Ryerson University.

Joseph will be assisted by a small task force of four McMaster community members who identify as Black and who have expertise in human rights, anti-racism and supporting Black students and community members within the context of anti-Black racism.

“It takes courage for people to talk about their experiences, and we need to provide structured opportunities for them to have a voice,” said Arig al Shaibah, McMaster’s associate vice-president of equity and inclusion. “We want to better understand those experiences — to listen, hear and act.”