8 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Barrie, Ont., as city enters Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed nine new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 628, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are almost all in Barrie, except for one in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

The Barrie cases involve people ranging in age between zero and 64. The source of infection for almost all the Barrie cases is under investigation, while one is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, the Oro-Medonte case involves a woman between 18 and 34. The source of her infection is still under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 561 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 24 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one congregate setting, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Friday, most of Ontario, including the region under the jurisdiction of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, entered Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ontario reported 111 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the provincial total to 37,274, including 2,746 deaths.