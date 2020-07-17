Coronavirus: B.C. Hockey League announces tentative December start date

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Hockey League has announced a tentative start date for its 2020-21 season as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

On Friday, the junior-A league, which generally starts its regular season in September, said game play will start on Dec. 1, pending approval from the provincial health office.

The 18-team league cancelled the rest of its season on March 13 because of coronavirus concerns.

“The [public health office] has indicated to us that waiting until December gives us the best chance at ensuring we have an uninterrupted season, while also maximizing the amount of regular-season games we’ll be able to play,” BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

It also aligns with the NHL’s plans to start its 2020-21 season.

2:01 BCHL goalie seeks ‘smoking’ design for new hockey mask BCHL goalie seeks ‘smoking’ design for new hockey mask

A full BCHL schedule will be announced later.

“The reality is that, for us to be able to operate, we need to have fans in our buildings,” said chairman of the board Graham Fraser.

“It became clear from our discussions with the [public health office] that the best way to accomplish this would be to delay the start of our season to give them time to assess the effects of a potential second wave of COVID-19 during flu season.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 BCHL 2020 simulated playoffs BCHL 2020 simulated playoffs

The league added that teams will be able to hold extended training camps as of Sept. 8, under current restrictions on mass gatherings and physical-distancing.