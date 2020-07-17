Coronavirus: B.C. Hockey League announces tentative December start date

“The [public health office] has indicated to us that waiting until December gives us the best chance at ensuring we have an uninterrupted season, while also maximizing the amount of regular-season games we’ll be able to play,” BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb said in a news release.
It also aligns with the NHL’s plans to start its 2020-21 season.
“The reality is that, for us to be able to operate, we need to have fans in our buildings,” said chairman of the board Graham Fraser.
“It became clear from our discussions with the [public health office] that the best way to accomplish this would be to delay the start of our season to give them time to assess the effects of a potential second wave of COVID-19 during flu season.”
The league added that teams will be able to hold extended training camps as of Sept. 8, under current restrictions on mass gatherings and physical-distancing.
