Winnipeg to resume regular transit service in August, mayor to give details Friday

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

The City of Winnipeg says regular transit service will resume amid COVID-19 next month.

In a release Friday the city said it will immediately begin recalling roughly 120 transit drivers and 41 drivers-in-training who had been temporarily laid off due cuts in service because of the virus.

The city says buses will start running on a regular summer schedule starting Sunday, Aug. 2, with full weekday service set to start Tuesday, Aug. 4, following Terry Fox Day.

The city announced service changes to Winnipeg Transit — and temporary layoffs for hundreds of drivers — April 22.

At the time the city said Transit had seen a 72 drop in ridership as a result of COVID-19, which they said had resulted in roughly $6 million in lost revenue every month.

To offset the loses, transit services were reduced across the city and, starting May 4, weekday schedules were dropped to what the city called an “enhanced Saturday schedule.”

The changes meant 221 fewer buses were roads, and the city said 229 permanent drivers and 24 non-permanent drivers would be temporarily laid off as of May 3.

On Friday Jason Shaw, manager of the city’s emergency operations centre, said the ridership numbers stayed low in May and June, but have since rebounded, with ridership numbers rising by 52-56 per cent in the last two weeks.

Winnipeg Transit is resuming with a full summer schedule Aug. 2, and recommending passengers wear non-medical masks.

He said that’s why regular service is now being restored.

Shaw said the city said it is recommending the use of non-medical face masks for every riding the bus or Transit Plus, but added drivers and transit inspectors would not be enforcing the use of masks.

Passengers are also being encouraged to keep their distance from other riders on buses when possible and not take the bus if they’re experiencing flu-like symptoms.

–More to come.

