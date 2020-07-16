Ottawa police charge suspended Richmond RCMP officer with sex offences

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have charged a suspended member of the RCMP in British Columbia with a string of sex offences dating back nearly a decade, and they believe there may be more victims to identify.

The Ottawa Police Service’s sexual assault and child abuse unit announced Thursday it has charged a Vancouver man with 34 counts of voyeurism and three counts of sexual assault involving six adult female victims known to him.

The alleged offences occurred between 2011 and 2018, according to police. Investigators say the suspect was living in Ottawa when some of the incidents took place.

Charged is 35-year-old Andrew Seangio. Vancouver-based Seangio is listed as a suspended member of the RCMP’s Richmond, B.C. division.

Police say Seangio turned himself into Vancouver police Thursday morning.

The Ottawa police investigation started after the local force was contacted by the Vancouver Police Department for assistance in its own investigation into the suspect.

Vancouver police charged the suspect last March in relation to a string of sexual offences connected to an all-girls school in the city’s west end.

Ottawa police believe there might be further victims to speak to and ask any women who met with Seangio at his south-end Ottawa residence between October 2015 and October 2017 to contact them.