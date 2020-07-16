Walter White image published in error, website not hacked: Kawartha-Haliburton Crime Stoppers

Send this page to someone via email

The Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers says the publishing of a Walter White image on its website Thursday was an error, not a hacking of its website.

In a release issued late Thursday afternoon, Crime Stoppers said the image on the site was used by the website company Andersoft as a placeholder while the website was under development.

Walter White was a character on the hit television crime drama Breaking Bad which ran from 2008 to 2013.

“This is a practice the company uses across all their websites before an organization takes over,” Crime Stoppers stated in a release.

“However, through an oversight on our end, we missed this before a published update of the website.”

Story continues below advertisement

Crime Stoppers says it apologizes for the inconvenience, stressing its website, all confidential tips and information are secured and “has not been hacked.”

The image was removed from the website around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Tips can still be received anonymously through the P3 Tips app or phoning 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2:57 Russian hackers target COVID-19 vaccine research in Canada, U.S. and U.K. according to intelligence agency Russian hackers target COVID-19 vaccine research in Canada, U.S. and U.K. according to intelligence agency