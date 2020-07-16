Heat warning issued for Toronto as humidex expected to reach 40 for several days

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto with humidex values expected to reach 40 over the next several days.

The weather agency said “a hot and humid tropical air mass” will move in on Friday, causing temperatures to remain sweltering until at least Monday.

“Temperatures are expected to rise to the low-to-mid 30s with humidex values reaching close to 40,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

“It won’t be comfortable sleeping weather if you don’t have air conditioning because overnight lows will remain in the low-to-mid 20s.”

Officials said the hot temperatures could cause air quality to deteriorate and they are asking people to take precautions to ensure they stay healthy and cool.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a similar setup to what the area experienced earlier this month — a heat ridge is building and will pump in a hot and tropical air mass from the southern U.S.,” Hull said.

“It’s the continuation of what has been a very hot July.” Tweet This

Hull said Pearson Airport has already recorded nine days of 30 C or more and said there are at least four more days like that on the way. Toronto normally sees a total of around six days reaching those temperatures in all of July, Hull said.

Heat warning issued for City of Toronto – beginning Friday, humidex expected to reach close to 40 for the next 4 days… pic.twitter.com/m0fMyQSCJm — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) July 16, 2020