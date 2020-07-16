Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Visitor access restricted in 21 long-term care homes in rural Saskatchewan

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 2:31 pm
Visitor access is being restricted in 21 long-term care homes in rural Saskatchewan due to an increased risk of COVID-19, say health officials.
Due to the coronavirus outbreaks in rural parts of the province, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is restricting visitor access to a Swift Current hospital and long-term care homes in areas where there’s an increased risk of COVID-19.

Visitation has been temporarily restricted at Cypress Regional Hospital and at long-term care homes in southwest and west-central Saskatchewan, says the health authority.

Read more: SHA warns of increased risk of coronavirus cases, transmission in Saskatchewan

The SHA says visitation will be restricted to outdoor visits and end-of-life care in the following locations:

  • Bi​ggar
  • Ca​bri
  • Eastend
  • Elr​ose
  • Est​​on
  • Foa​​​m Lake
  • Grav​​elbourg
  • Gull L​​ake
  • Ker​robert
  • Kinder​​​sley
  • Laflec​​he
  • Lesto​ck
  • Man​kota
  • Maple C​​​reek
  • Meado​​ws in Swift Current
  • Pont​​eix
  • Ray​more
  • Rose​town
  • Shaun​​avon
  • Theod​​ore
  • Wyn​​​yard

At Cypress Reg​ional Hospital, family members or support people will only be permitted for compassionate reasons.

“No other visitors are allowed into the facilities at this time and these enhanced restrictions will remain in place at Cypress Regional Hospital until further notice,” the SHA said in a press release.

Read more: Public health alert issued for possible coronavirus exposure at Swift Current businesses

Family members and support people who have been granted access to the homes will have to undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility.

This will include a temperature check and questionnaire. Visitors will have to wash their hands when entering the facility and the patient or resident’s room.

Visitors will also be required to wear a medical-grade mask while inside.

According to the SHA, the risk of coronavirus transmission in the southwest and west-central areas of the province is on the rise.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

