Coronavirus: Visitor access restricted in 21 long-term care homes in rural Saskatchewan

Due to the coronavirus outbreaks in rural parts of the province, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is restricting visitor access to a Swift Current hospital and long-term care homes in areas where there’s an increased risk of COVID-19.

Visitation has been temporarily restricted at Cypress Regional Hospital and at long-term care homes in southwest and west-central Saskatchewan, says the health authority.

The SHA says visitation will be restricted to outdoor visits and end-of-life care in the following locations:

Bi​ggar

Ca​bri

Eastend

Elr​ose

Est​​on

Foa​​​m Lake

Grav​​elbourg

Gull L​​ake

Ker​robert

Kinder​​​sley

Laflec​​he

Lesto​ck

Man​kota

Maple C​​​reek

Meado​​ws in Swift Current

Pont​​eix

Ray​more

Rose​town

Shaun​​avon

Theod​​ore

Wyn​​​yard

At Cypress Reg​ional Hospital, family members or support people will only be permitted for compassionate reasons.

“No other visitors are allowed into the facilities at this time and these enhanced restrictions will remain in place at Cypress Regional Hospital until further notice,” the SHA said in a press release.

Family members and support people who have been granted access to the homes will have to undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility.

This will include a temperature check and questionnaire. Visitors will have to wash their hands when entering the facility and the patient or resident’s room.

Visitors will also be required to wear a medical-grade mask while inside.

According to the SHA, the risk of coronavirus transmission in the southwest and west-central areas of the province is on the rise.

