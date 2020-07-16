New general contractor hired to finish Guelph police HQ renovations

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says a new general contractor has been hired to finish the renovations at the Guelph police headquarters.

The project’s bonding agent has appointed Perini Management, the city announced on Thursday.

It comes a little over two weeks after the city announced that it was ending Jasper Construction’s work on the $34.1-million project due to deficiencies with the work.

The renovations were supposed to be completed last year and city staff have said the project is likely over budget.

The city said ending Jasper’s involvement did not terminate the project contract which includes a construction bond.

“Construction bonds protect against disruptions or financial loss due to a contractor’s failure to complete a project or failure to meet contract specifications,” the city said.

The city had notified the bonding agent that it had placed Jasper in default of contract before removing them from the project.

The bonding agent was then responsible for finding a new general contractor, which led to Perini being selected.

The city said it met with Perini at the project site on Thursday and are working on plans to resume work.

“The city will be working closely with Perini Management to address deficiencies, revise the project schedule, complete remaining work and determine if there are any budget impacts,” the city stated.

Staff are expected to bring a report on budget impacts to council later this year which will outline if any additional funding is needed and suggestions on where the funds will come from.