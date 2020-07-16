‘Breaking Bad’ Walter White profiled on Kawartha Lakes-Haliburton Crime Stoppers website

Send this page to someone via email

The website of the Kawartha Lakes-Haliburton Crime Stoppers was profiling one of television’s most notorious drug-dealing characters on Thursday.

In an apparent hack of the Crime Stoppers’ website, the page lists just one suspect — the lead character Walter White in the award-winning television crime drama show Breaking Bad which aired for five seasons from 2008-2013.

White was a high school science teacher diagnosed with terminal lung cancer who turned to creating his own methamphetamine drug trade to support his family.

The hack profiles White — played by actor Bryan Cranston — in a police blog.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to the Crime Stoppers branch and the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service for comment on the website which still profiled the page as of 1 p.m.

— More to come