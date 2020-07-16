Menu

Crime

OPP investigating suspected break-and-enter at Hwy. 7 gas station in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 2:57 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a suspected break-and-enter at a local gas station.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a suspected break-and-enter at a gas station on Highway 7 west of Lindsay, Ont., early Tuesday.

According to police, around 3 a.m., officers were called to a gas station just west of Oakwood for an alarm call.

Read more: Lindsay police seek suspect after reported armed robbery at store

Police say officers determined there was a break-and-enter into the business and that cash and cigarettes were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

