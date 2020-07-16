Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Entertainment

Chris Evans sending authentic Captain America shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 2:52 pm
Chris Evans’ message to 6-year-old boy who saved younger sister from being attacked by a dog
After hearing about six-year-old Bridger Walker, who saved his younger sister from being attacked by a dog on July 9, Captain America himself, Chris Evans, sent the young hero a heartfelt message of thanks while offering him an authentic Captain America shield.

As a reward for his bravery after saving his younger sister from being attacked by a dog, a six-year-old Wyoming boy has been gifted an authentic Captain America shield by the leader of Marvel‘s onscreen Avengers franchise himself.

Upon catching wind of Bridger Walker’s story — which went viral on Instagram last Saturday — Chris Evans, the beloved actor who plays Captain America in the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), went out of his way to send a personal, heartfelt video message to the real-life American hero, commending him for his selflessness, before offering him the fictional superhero’s signature weapon.

“Pal, you’re a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless,” Evans said in the one-minute message shared on July 15. “Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.”

“I’m gonna track down your address and I’m going to send you an authentic Captain America shield, because pal, you deserve it,” Evans, 39, added.

View this post on Instagram

My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister. He later said, “If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.” He got home from the hospital last night. I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks. Please, check your DM’s for my sweet nephew’s story. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans @vancityreynolds @thehughjackman Edit: I never expected my sweet nephew’s story to reach so many. Please, follow my other post (I only have two so far 😅) for the latest info regarding my sweet nephew and his family.

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on

Bridger’s aunt, Nicole Walker, took to Instagram on July 11, sharing his story, revealing that “he, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister.”

While playing in a neighbours’ yard, Walker says a dog began “charging” at the four-year-old girl, before Bridger held her behind him and took the brunt of the attack himself. He was bitten on the head and face repeatedly and spent a night in hospital after receiving, “give or take,” 90 stitches from a plastic surgeon, according to Walker.

Bridger’s parents, Robert and Teila, captured their son’s response to Evans’ message over the weekend as he sat with his sister clad in a Captain America costume.

“Keep being the man you are. We need people like you,” Evans said later on in the video. “I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down.”

Seemingly taken aback by the video, a smiling Bridger said the video was “good,” upon being asked what he thought.

“I thought it was awesome,” said the hero’s little sister.

View this post on Instagram

Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on

On Instagram, Nicole recounted that Bridger had said, “If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me,” after the incident.

As well as Evans, the proud aunt also reached out for responses from Avengers stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Vin Diesel (Groot).

Ruffalo, 52, took to the Instagram comments section commending Bridger for his efforts.

“People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know,” wrote the star. “I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart.

“Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, from left, poses with members of the cast of “Avengers: End Game,” Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo at a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, from left, poses with members of the cast of “Avengers: End Game,” Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo at a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP).

Brandon Davis, who helped coordinate Evans’ video, described the message as “one of the most fulfilling things, ever” via Twitter on Wednesday.

