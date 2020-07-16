Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after Metrolinx employee seriously injured in Toronto GO station assault

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 1:53 pm
Police released images of a suspect on July 4.
Police released images of a suspect on July 4. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a man has been charged after a Metrolinx employee was seriously injured in an assault at a GO station last month.

Police said the incident occurred on June 27 at Bloor station.

Officers said a man assaulted a Metrolinx employee causing “significant injuries” and then fled the scene.

Read more: Toronto man charged after alleged sexual assaults on board a boat

Investigators later released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

Trending Stories

Police said 27-year-old Jahmore Walker White was located on Thursday in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue.

White was charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault, and mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Metrolinx said the victim is doing OK but is still recovering. Officials thanked members of the public who helped the employee following the alleged assault.

Toronto police respond to 6 shooting calls in 12 hours
Toronto police respond to 6 shooting calls in 12 hours
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAssaultTorontoToronto crimeMetrolinxToronto assaultBloor GO StationMetrolinx Employee Assaulted
Flyers
More weekly flyers