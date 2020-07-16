Man charged after Metrolinx employee seriously injured in Toronto GO station assault

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been charged after a Metrolinx employee was seriously injured in an assault at a GO station last month.

Police said the incident occurred on June 27 at Bloor station.

Officers said a man assaulted a Metrolinx employee causing “significant injuries” and then fled the scene.

Investigators later released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

Police said 27-year-old Jahmore Walker White was located on Thursday in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue.

White was charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault, and mischief.

In a statement, Metrolinx said the victim is doing OK but is still recovering. Officials thanked members of the public who helped the employee following the alleged assault.

