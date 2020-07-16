Government pulls grant funding from Lethbridge safe consumption site citing fund mismanagement

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government will no longer be providing grant funding to a Lethbridge supervised consumption site — and is looking into whether criminal charges are warranted — after an audit showed gross mismanagement of the funds.

The audit findings into the ARCHES supervised consumption site were released by the province on Thursday.

The report — completed by accounting firm Deloitte — found over $1.6 million was unaccounted due to missing documentation for expenses between 2017 and 2018 and that a senior executive’s compensation totaled $342,943 in one year, despite the grant agreement allowing for a salary of $80,000.

The interest of ARCHES’ bank accounts — which the news release said was $13,000 — was used to fund parties, staff retreats, entertainment and gift cards.

Government looking into allegations of 'financial irregularities' at Lethbridge supervised consumption site

“It is disturbing and extremely disappointing to me that taxpayer funds allocated to this organization in order to serve the most vulnerable in Lethbridge, would be used for European conferences, expenses for retreats, entertainment and gift cards,” Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan said in a news release.

“Our government will not stand idly by while millions in taxpayer funds are missing or misappropriated.” Tweet This

Global News has spoken with ARCHES over the phone. The organization says it will not be commenting on this matter at this time.

Over the past two years, the government says ARCHES has received more than $14.4 million in government grants.

According to the news release, the auditors couldn’t even review all allegations made or provide a complete financial value for each allegation because of the state of the site’s records and related outstanding documents.

ARCHES releases early results of organizational review with provincial audit still looming

Alberta Health Services has been asked to set up a temporary mobile site in Lethbridge to allow those who need this service to continue to get help.

Three recovery coaches will also be added to the region to assist with getting people into treatment.

The government announced on March 4 it would be performing an audit of the organization. A board-initiated review of the site was completed in early July.

A summary of the allegations against ARCHES, as provided by the government, is as follows:

$1,617,094 unaccounted for due to missing documentation for expenditures from 2017 to 2018.

$13,000 of interest off ARCHES bank accounts was used to fund parties, staff retreats, entertainment and gift cards.

A senior executive’s compensation totalled $342,943 for calendar year 2019. This includes $70,672 in overtime for fiscal year 2019-20. The grant agreement allows for a salary of $80,000.

The Everyone Comes Together (ECT) program staff salaries and benefits also exceeded the amount allocated by the grant agreement by $16,000. The number of ARCHES employees is greater than allowed by the grant agreement. ARCHES maintained up to 126 employees. However, the exact number could not be verified.

$4,301 spent on European travel for management to attend a conference in Portugal.

Thousands of dollars in unverifiable travel expenses, including trips charged to company credit cards but not recorded in the ledger.

A senior executive’s family member was hired, earning $9,900. The auditors could not locate a resume or personnel file to verify any qualifications.

$7,557 for management retreats, including meals and mileage where documentation for spending was unclear.

The grant agreement requires the organization to maintain the funding received from Alberta Health within a separate bank account; however, the audit revealed that it was comingled with other funding sources. As a result of ARCHES co-mingling their accounts, the auditors could not verify thousands of dollars of expenses.

Proper personal conflict of interest declarations were not recorded when related individuals or vendors were hired or utilized.

Vendors were repeatedly secured in secrecy with a lack of transparency and accountability.

No petty cash reconciliations have been completed.

$1,129 was used to buy gift cards for board members for The Keg, iTunes, Boston Pizza, Earls, Gap, Shell, Chapters, Cineplex, Amazon, Starbucks, Tim Hortons, MasterCard, and Bath and Bodyworks. The expense was recorded as “Gift cards – Board Members.”

$2,100 was spent on gift cards to The Oil Changer – a business owned by a senior executive’s spouse.

$2,205 was spent on a television with no receipt documentation to support the purchase.