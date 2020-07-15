Menu

Crime

Calgary man charged with murdering brother makes first court appearance by phone

By Staff The Canadian Press
Police were called to a residence in the 3800 block of 19 Avenue S.W. shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Police were called to a residence in the 3800 block of 19 Avenue S.W. shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Craig Hooper/Global News

A Calgary man accused of killing his brother has made his first court appearance.

Nathaniel Watson, who is 25, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Watson, also 25.

Read more: Murder charges laid against brother of victim in Calgary stabbing

The accused did not physically appear as a result of physical-distancing measures in Alberta courts but was put through on the telephone.

His lawyer, who was just retained, asked that the matter be put over until Friday so she could get instructions from her client.

Calgary police investigate July 9 suspicious death
Calgary police investigate July 9 suspicious death

Brandon Watson was stabbed and died of his injuries last Thursday.

Police won’t say whether the suspect and victim were twin brothers.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
