Trump replaces campaign manager with senior adviser as polls show Biden lead

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump shook up his re-election campaign Wednesday, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with one-time senior adviser Bill Stepien.

“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” Trump said in a tweet.

“Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign.”

…campaign. Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together. This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The move comes amid widespread polling that shows Trump behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden less than four months before November’s presidential election.

FiveThirtyEight’s national polling average shows Biden at 50.3 per cent, more than nine points ahead of Trump’s 41.2 per cent.

Biden has been hovering above 50 per cent for over a month, as Trump has continued to fall in the standings.

Yet Trump repeated his longstanding claims that “our poll numbers are rising fast” in his announcement, promising the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine and an improving economy.

“I look forward to having a big and very important second win together,” he said of Stepien and Parscale.

2:27 Coronavirus: ‘Open everything now’ isn’t a strategy for success, Biden warns Coronavirus: ‘Open everything now’ isn’t a strategy for success, Biden warns