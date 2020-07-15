Ontario’s police watchdog probing collision between Toronto officer’s cruiser, motorcycle

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a collision involving a Toronto officer’s cruiser and a motorcycle in the city’s east end on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Kingston Road and Harewood Avenue, northeast of St. Clair Avenue East, just before 12 p.m. with reports of a crash.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Toronto police posted information about the crash on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, but it wasn’t confirmed by the service for several hours that the collision involved a cruiser.

When asked for an update on the collision Wednesday evening, a spokesperson confirmed a police vehicle was involved. They said they were unable to provide additional information since the Special Investigations Unit had invoked its mandate, which is in accordance with provincial law.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

A SIU spokesperson confirmed an investigation was underway, but additional information wasn’t available as of Wednesday evening.

