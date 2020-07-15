Gateway Casinos London holding off on Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening

Send this page to someone via email

Despite casinos being included in Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan, Gateway Casinos London won’t be opening its doors Monday.

Rob Mitchell, director of communications and public affairs with Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd., confirmed in an email that they currently have no set time for reopening any Gateway locations.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford unveiled plans for Stage 3, which would see gathering limits increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors starting this Friday.

Under Phase 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan, casinos will be allowed to reopen with some restrictions. Both table games and buffets will not be permitted.

“We have developed extensive health and safety plans for each site, which includes two metres physical distancing, rigorous cleaning and sanitation measures and the mandatory use of masks or face coverings for all individuals entering our gaming sites,” Mitchell said in an email.

Before the casino can reopen, Mitchell said the plans need to be independently reviewed by a health and safety expert and submitted to the regulator, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

“We’re moving forward as a province, but we can’t stop. We won’t stop until we get every person in Ontario — until we get every worker in Ontario back to work and back on their feet. But today’s news is an important step forward,” Premier Doug Ford said during the announcement Monday.

Ford said the government will provide an update every Monday on regional reopenings.

Also reopening in Stage 3 are gyms, movie theatres, and playgrounds. Restaurants and bars are also allowed to open up inside in addition to the patios they were allowed to open in Stage 2.

Attractions like galleries, zoos, museums, performing arts venues will be able to reopen — again, with public health measures in place.

— With files from Ryan Rocca, Global News

