Barrie, Ont., residents asked to put curbside collection items out early during heat warnings

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Outside entrance to Barrie City Hall.
Outside entrance to Barrie City Hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Residents in Barrie, Ont., are being asked to put their waste outside early for curbside collection during heat warnings that are issued by Environment Canada.

City officials say the municipality’s waste contractor will start collecting curbside garbage, recycling, green bin and yard waste materials at 5:30 a.m. during severe heat and humidity warnings.

Read more: Coronavirus: Barrie changes downtown parking to support businesses with curbside pickup

During early collection times, city officials are asking residents to put their waste out curbside the night before, any time after 7 p.m., or before 5:30 a.m. collection morning.

The city will post a notification of early curbside collection on its website by 5 p.m. the day prior to each affected collection day.

Read more: Midland beach closed after health unit confirms blue-green algae

A heat warning is issued when there’s two or more consecutive days in which daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 31 C or higher and when nighttime minimum temperatures are expected to fall to 20 degrees C or warmer — or when two or more consecutive days of humidex values are expected to reach 40 C or higher.

The collection measures will be in place in Barrie for the rest of the summer.

