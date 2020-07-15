Barrie, Ont., residents asked to put curbside collection items out early during heat warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Barrie, Ont., are being asked to put their waste outside early for curbside collection during heat warnings that are issued by Environment Canada.

City officials say the municipality’s waste contractor will start collecting curbside garbage, recycling, green bin and yard waste materials at 5:30 a.m. during severe heat and humidity warnings.

During early collection times, city officials are asking residents to put their waste out curbside the night before, any time after 7 p.m., or before 5:30 a.m. collection morning.

The city will post a notification of early curbside collection on its website by 5 p.m. the day prior to each affected collection day.

Story continues below advertisement

A heat warning is issued when there’s two or more consecutive days in which daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 31 C or higher and when nighttime minimum temperatures are expected to fall to 20 degrees C or warmer — or when two or more consecutive days of humidex values are expected to reach 40 C or higher.

The collection measures will be in place in Barrie for the rest of the summer.

3:37 How restaurants are changing as they reopen in Ontario How restaurants are changing as they reopen in Ontario