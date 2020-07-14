Midland beach closed after health unit confirms blue-green algae

Send this page to someone via email

Little Lake Park Beach in Midland, Ont., has been closed after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed the presence of blue-green algae there.

The local health unit is asking people to exercise caution where blue-green algae is visible and to take several safety measures.

This includes not using the water to prepare baby formula, not allowing pets or livestock to drink or swim in the water and being cautious about eating fish that have been caught in the water.

The health unit says people should avoid going into water where blue algae bloom is visible and that people shouldn’t use herbicides or other substances that may break open algae cells and release toxins into the water.

Blue-green algae may make the water look bluish-green, like green pea soup or turquoise paint, the health unit says.

Many species of blue-green algae can also produce toxins, which if consumed, can result in several symptoms, including headaches, fever, diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms can be more serious if the water is swallowed in large amounts.

There are 11 other beaches across Simcoe County and Muskoka that either have advisories posted or have been closed.

All beaches in Ramara, Ont., are closed in part due to overcrowding and a lack of physical distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In Midland, a swimming advisory is posted at Pete Pettersen Park Beach, while in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., Windermere Beach is closed and Hanna Park Beach is under a swimming advisory.

There are also swimming advisories posted at Huronia Park in Penentanguishene, Ont., Washago Centennial Park Beach in Severn, Ont., and Albert Street Beach in Tay Township, Ont.

